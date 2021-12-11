La Salle 76, Penn 74

PENN (3-9)
Wang 1-3 0-0 2, Martz 2-13 2-2 6, Dingle 4-12 2-4 14, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 5-9 0-0 11, Moshkovitz 5-11 2-2 13, Charles 6-10 0-0 18, Smith 3-4 2-4 10, Monroe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 8-12 74.
LA SALLE (5-4)
Moore 5-9 3-3 13, Brickus 5-9 0-0 13, Gill 5-6 2-2 12, Nickelberry 5-13 1-2 15, Ray 4-7 0-0 10, Kenney 1-5 2-2 4, Clark 1-5 0-0 2, Shepherd 2-2 0-2 5, Brantley 1-2 0-0 2, Doucoure 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 8-11 76.
Halftime_La Salle 40-35. 3-Point Goals_Penn 14-34 (Charles 6-9, Dingle 4-9, Smith 2-2, Moshkovitz 1-2, Williams 1-4, Wang 0-1, Martz 0-7), La Salle 10-23 (Nickelberry 4-9, Brickus 3-5, Ray 2-4, Shepherd 1-1, Clark 0-2, Kenney 0-2). Rebounds_Penn 29 (Moshkovitz 8), La Salle 29 (Ray 7). Assists_Penn 16 (Moshkovitz 6), La Salle 19 (Gill 7). Total Fouls_Penn 10, La Salle 11.
