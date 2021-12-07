La Salle 81, Fairleigh Dickinson 55

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (0-7)
Rodriguez 1-2 0-0 2, Square 4-6 1-2 9, Berry 3-6 1-1 8, Lamaute 1-5 0-0 2, Rush 7-15 3-3 19, Jacks 1-5 0-1 2, Hill 3-6 0-0 6, Ford 0-3 0-0 0, Racine 1-3 1-2 3, Wattara 0-3 2-2 2, Munden 0-3 0-4 0, Almonor 1-3 0-0 2, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0, Upshaw 0-1 0-0 0, Xheraj 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 8-15 55.
LA SALLE (3-4)
Moore 2-5 1-2 5, Brickus 3-12 0-0 9, Gill 3-5 0-0 7, Nickelberry 8-12 3-3 24, Ray 2-6 0-0 4, Clark 6-9 4-6 18, Shepherd 2-3 0-0 4, Doucoure 2-4 0-0 4, McFarlane 1-3 0-0 3, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Dwyer 0-1 0-0 0, Ireland 1-1 0-0 3, Lafond 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 8-11 81.
Halftime_La Salle 44-33. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 3-19 (Rush 2-8, Berry 1-2, Ford 0-1, Jacks 0-1, Munden 0-1, Upshaw 0-1, Almonor 0-2, Lamaute 0-3), La Salle 13-28 (Nickelberry 5-8, Brickus 3-7, Clark 2-5, Gill 1-1, Ireland 1-1, McFarlane 1-3, Dwyer 0-1, Ray 0-2). Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 27 (Berry 4), La Salle 42 (Doucoure 10). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 11 (Jacks 3), La Salle 21 (Gill 9). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 13, La Salle 14.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments