La Salle plays host to FDU

The Associated Press
December 6, 2021 3:31 pm
1 min read
      

Fairleigh Dickinson (0-7) vs. La Salle (3-4)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle faces Fairleigh Dickinson in a non-conference matchup. La Salle won at home against Holy Cross 84-65 on Saturday, while Fairleigh Dickinson came up short in an 86-65 game at Drexel on Thursday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Knights have been led by juniors Brandon Rush and Devon Dunn. Rush is averaging 13.5 points while Dunn is putting up 12 points per game. The Explorers have been led by Clifton Moore and Josh Nickelberry. Moore has averaged 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while Nickelberry has put up 11.3 points per game.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Rush has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Fairleigh Dickinson’s Dunn has attempted 50 3-pointers and connected on 38 percent of them, and is 16 of 36 over the last five games.

COLD SPELL: Fairleigh Dickinson has scored 62.9 points per game and allowed 82.4 over its seven-game road losing streak.

BALL SECURITY: Fairleigh Dickinson’s offense has turned the ball over 15.4 times per game this year, but is averaging 12.3 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

