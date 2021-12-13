La. Tech battles LSU-Shreveport

LSU-Shreveport vs. Louisiana Tech (7-2)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will be taking on the Pilots of NAIA member LSU-Shreveport. Louisiana Tech is coming off a 78-69 home win over Louisiana-Lafayette in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kenneth Lofton Jr. has averaged 19.1 points and 11 rebounds this year for Louisiana Tech. Amorie Archibald has paired with Lofton Jr. with 12.3 points per game.ROCK-SOLID ROYCE: Royce Hunter has connected on 14.3 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech went 9-3 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Bulldogs put up 73.4 points per matchup in those 12 contests.

