Lacis leads Oral Roberts over Texas-Arlington 71-62

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Francis Lacis had a career-high 21 points plus 11 rebounds as Oral Roberts defeated Texas-Arlington 71-62 on Thursday night.

DeShang Weaver had 18 points and three blocks for Oral Roberts (6-5). Max Abmas added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Trey Phipps had 10 points.

David Azore had 16 points for the Mavericks (3-6). Javon Levi added 10 points and Montez Young Jr. had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.