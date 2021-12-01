Lafayette plays host to Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart (2-5) vs. Lafayette (2-4)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette plays Sacred Heart in a non-conference matchup. Sacred Heart came up short in a 75-70 game at NJIT on Tuesday. Lafayette is coming off a 73-50 win over Columbia on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: The electric Tyler Thomas is averaging 20.1 points and 5.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Pioneers. Nico Galette is also a big contributor, putting up 8.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. The Leopards have been led by Neal Quinn, who is averaging 8.8 points and eight rebounds.TERRIFIC TYLER: Thomas has connected on 29.1 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Sacred Heart is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 72.

STREAK STATS: Sacred Heart has scored 68.7 points per game and allowed 80.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Patriot League teams.

