Lakhin carries Cincinnati over Bryant 73-58

The Associated Press
December 5, 2021 9:40 pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — David DeJulius scored 16 points and Viktor Lakhin had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Cincinnati to a 73-58 win over Bryant on Sunday night.

Mike Saunders Jr. added 14 points and Mika Adams-Woods had 10 points for Cincinnati (7-2).

Peter Kiss had 15 points for the Bulldogs (3-6). Chris Childs added 14 points. Hall Elisias had 11 points and three blocks.

