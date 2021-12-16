On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Lamar Jackson not at practice in portion open to reporters

The Associated Press
December 16, 2021 2:24 pm
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was not at practice for Baltimore on Thursday during the portion open to reporters.

Jackson missed practice Wednesday because of the sprained ankle that knocked him out of last weekend’s loss at Cleveland. The Ravens have remained hopeful Jackson can play Sunday against Green Bay, but he continues to miss preparation time.

Tyler Huntley relieved Jackson during the game against Cleveland, and he also guided Baltimore to a victory at Chicago when Jackson was sick.

