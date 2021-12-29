Lamar, SHSU start conference play

Lamar (2-11, 0-0) vs. Sam Houston (5-8, 0-0)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar and Sam Houston meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Lamar finished with seven wins and 10 losses, while Sam Houston won 13 games and lost three.

STEPPING UP: Sam Houston’s Savion Flagg has averaged 18.9 points and 8.1 rebounds while Tristan Ikpe has put up seven points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Cardinals, C.J. Roberts has averaged 14.2 points while Jordyn Adams has put up 9.4 points.CLUTCH C.J.: Roberts has connected on 34.3 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 71.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 65: Sam Houston is 0-8 this year when it allows 65 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 65.

STREAK STATS: Lamar has lost its last nine road games, scoring 61.4 points, while allowing 76 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Sam Houston has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among WAC teams.

