Lamar squares off against Our Lady of the Lake

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 5:31 pm
Our Lady of the Lake vs. Lamar (1-7)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lamar Cardinals are set to battle the Saints of NAIA school Our Lady of the Lake. Lamar lost 75-60 to Mississippi State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Lamar’s C.J. Roberts, Davion Buster and Ellis Jefferson have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Joseph Anderson has connected on 66.7 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Lamar went 1-7 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Cardinals scored 58.5 points per matchup across those eight contests.

