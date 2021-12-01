Largest Baseball Contract Packages

Trending:
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball contracts worth $300 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources and include all guaranteed income but not income from potential incentive bonuses. There is no distinction for deferred money:

Player, Club Years Total
Mike Trout, LAA 2019-30 $426.5 million
Mookie Betts, LAD 2021-32 $365 million
Fernando Tatis Jr., SD 2021-34 $340 million
Bryce Harper, Phi 2019-31 $330 million
Giancarlo Stanton, Mia-NYY 2015-27 $325 million
Corey Seager, Tex 2022-31 $325 million
Gerrit Cole, NYY 2020-28 $324 million
Manny Machado, SD 2019-28 $300 million

