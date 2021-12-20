Trending:
Las Vegas 16, Cleveland 14

The Associated Press
December 20, 2021 8:08 pm
Las Vegas 7 3 0 6 16
Cleveland 0 0 7 7 14

First Quarter

Las_Edwards 5 pass from Carr (D.Carlson kick), 3:41.

Second Quarter

Las_FG D.Carlson 24, :56.

Third Quarter

Cle_Chubb 4 run (McLaughlin kick), 4:33.

Fourth Quarter

Las_FG D.Carlson 40, 14:46.

Cle_Bryant 6 pass from Mullens (McLaughlin kick), 3:45.

Las_FG D.Carlson 48, :00.

___

Las Cle
First downs 20 13
Total Net Yards 328 236
Rushes-yards 25-98 24-89
Passing 230 147
Punt Returns 4-31 1-20
Kickoff Returns 2-37 1-24
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-7
Comp-Att-Int 25-38-1 20-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-6 0-0
Punts 4-44.25 7-44.714
Fumbles-Lost 5-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-64 3-61
Time of Possession 33:24 26:36

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 15-52, Barber 5-34, Carr 3-7, Mariota 1-3, Leavitt 1-2. Cleveland, Chubb 23-91, D.Johnson 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 25-38-1-236. Cleveland, Mullens 20-30-0-147.

RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Moreau 7-65, Jones 6-67, Jacobs 3-42, Renfrow 3-32, Edwards 3-8, Barber 1-12, Jackson 1-11, Helm 1-(minus 1). Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 4-48, D.Johnson 4-17, Njoku 3-29, Higgins 3-24, Felton 3-16, Bryant 2-11, Chubb 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, McLaughlin 47.

