Las Vegas 16, Cleveland 14

|Las Vegas
|7
|3
|0
|6
|—
|16
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|7
|7
|—
|14
First Quarter
Las_Edwards 5 pass from Carr (D.Carlson kick), 3:41.
Second Quarter
Las_FG D.Carlson 24, :56.
Third Quarter
Cle_Chubb 4 run (McLaughlin kick), 4:33.
Fourth Quarter
Las_FG D.Carlson 40, 14:46.
Cle_Bryant 6 pass from Mullens (McLaughlin kick), 3:45.
Las_FG D.Carlson 48, :00.
___
|
|Las
|Cle
|First downs
|20
|13
|Total Net Yards
|328
|236
|Rushes-yards
|25-98
|24-89
|Passing
|230
|147
|Punt Returns
|4-31
|1-20
|Kickoff Returns
|2-37
|1-24
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-7
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-38-1
|20-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-6
|0-0
|Punts
|4-44.25
|7-44.714
|Fumbles-Lost
|5-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-64
|3-61
|Time of Possession
|33:24
|26:36
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 15-52, Barber 5-34, Carr 3-7, Mariota 1-3, Leavitt 1-2. Cleveland, Chubb 23-91, D.Johnson 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 25-38-1-236. Cleveland, Mullens 20-30-0-147.
RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Moreau 7-65, Jones 6-67, Jacobs 3-42, Renfrow 3-32, Edwards 3-8, Barber 1-12, Jackson 1-11, Helm 1-(minus 1). Cleveland, Peoples-Jones 4-48, D.Johnson 4-17, Njoku 3-29, Higgins 3-24, Felton 3-16, Bryant 2-11, Chubb 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, McLaughlin 47.
