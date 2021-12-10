LeBron scores 33, Lakers roll past Thunder 116-95

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LeBron James scored 33 points on 13-of-20 shooting, and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-95 on Friday night.

James — who sat out the Lakers’ first two games against the Thunder this season, both losses — had six assists and five rebounds. Avery Bradley added a season-high 22 points for the Lakers, who moved one game above .500.

Rookie Tre Mann scored a season-high 19 points for Oklahoma City. Leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who came in averaging 21.9 points per game, finished with 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

The Lakers led by 25 points in the second quarter, but the Thunder cut it to 12 before the Lakers re-asserted themselves and led 64-45 at the break. James had 23 points in the first half on 9-for-10 shooting. The Lakers shot 54% from the field and 59% from 3-point range before the break.

The Lakers remained in control and led 93-68 at the end of the third quarter.

TULSA SURVIVORS

Two survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre attended their first-ever NBA game. Viola Ford Fletcher, 107, and her brother, Hughes Van Ellis, 100, received a standing ovation from the crowd when they were shown on the big screen.

TIP-INS

Lakers: F/C Anthony Davis sat out with a sore left knee. … Bradley made 6 of 8 3-pointers. … Former Thunder guard Russell Westbrook finished with eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists. … Former University of Oklahoma star Austin Reaves, a rookie, scored a season-high 13 points.

Thunder: Missed all 11 of their 3-point attempts in the first quarter. They made 10 of 44 overall. … Wore their gray and white City Edition uniforms and played on their alternate court. … Lu Dort made 4 of 17 shots. … Rookie Josh Giddey had 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Orlando on Sunday.

Thunder: Host Dallas on Sunday.

