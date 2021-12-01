Trending:
Leggett scores 16 to carry Rhode Island over Harvard 64-57

The Associated Press
December 1, 2021 10:59 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Ishmael Leggett finished with 16 points as Rhode Island defeated Harvard 64-57 on Wednesday night.

Malik Martin had 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Rams (6-2). Makhel Mitchell added 13 points.

Louis Lesmond had 15 points to pace the Crimson (5-3). Chris Ledlum had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Noah Kirkwood scored 11.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

