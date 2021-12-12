On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Leverkusen collapses in 5-2 loss at Frankfurt in Bundesliga

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 1:54 pm
1 min read
      

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen threw away a two-goal lead to lose 5-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday and miss the chance to put pressure on the Bundesliga leaders.

Leverkusen’s defeat is another boost to table-topping Bayern Munich, which extended its lead to six points Saturday when it beat Mainz and second-place Borussia Dortmund drew at Bochum.

Two early goals from Patrick Schick briefly seemed to have put Leverkusen in control but Brazilian defender Tuta soon responded with a volleyed goal for Frankfurt before Jesper Lindstrom equalized on a counterattack.

Evan Ndicka gave Frankfurt the lead for the first time in the 50th minute on a rebound before Kristijan Jakic and Djibril Sow extended Frankfurt’s lead.

Leverkusen stays third after missing a chance to move to within a point of Dortmund, while Frankfurt rises three places to ninth.

FÜRTH BEATS UNION

Promoted Greuther Fürth finally achieved a historic win in the Bundesliga, but no fans were there to see it.

Norwegian striker Havard Nielsen’s goal was enough for Fürth to beat Union Berlin 1-0 for its first win of the season, though Fürth stays last. It was also the club’s first-ever home win in the top division after failing to win any of its home games in its only previous Bundesliga season in 2012-13.

Cheers from club staff echoed around the stadium after Nielsen’s deflected shot during a scramble in the box in the 56th. Fürth’s home state of Bavaria ruled last week to bar fans from sports events after a rise in coronavirus cases. Union stays sixth.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

