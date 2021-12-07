Liberty 59, Virginia Tech 40

VIRGINIA TECH (7-3)
Kitley 3-7 1-2 7, Amoore 2-10 0-0 4, Baines 0-3 2-4 2, King 0-7 0-0 0, Sheppard 6-10 0-0 17, Gregg 0-0 0-0 0, Geiman 0-0 0-0 0, Lytle 2-6 3-4 8, Traylor 1-7 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-50 6-10 40
LIBERTY (8-1)
Rettstatt 5-15 0-2 13, Berkman 4-7 0-1 8, Brown 0-5 0-0 0, Iverson 4-8 7-9 16, Smeenge 2-6 0-0 4, Bailey 2-2 2-2 6, Lindstrom 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Hess 1-1 0-0 3, Hodges 0-0 0-0 0, Smuda 0-2 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-55 11-16 59
|Virginia Tech
|6
|13
|13
|8
|—
|40
|Liberty
|15
|15
|13
|16
|—
|59
3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 6-27 (Amoore 0-5, King 0-6, Sheppard 5-8, Lytle 1-4, Traylor 0-4), Liberty 6-12 (Rettstatt 3-4, Brown 0-1, Iverson 1-2, Smeenge 0-2, Lindstrom 1-2, Hess 1-1). Assists_Virginia Tech 8 (Amoore 3), Liberty 12 (Iverson 5). Fouled Out_Liberty Rettstatt, Berkman. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 33 (Kitley 3-7), Liberty 43 (Team 6-9). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 17, Liberty 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,265.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments