Liberty 76, N. Iowa 74

LIBERTY (7-4)

Robinson 6-10 1-2 15, Rode 3-5 0-0 9, McGhee 8-18 2-2 22, Venzant 1-2 0-0 2, McDowell 5-9 1-2 15, Abii 4-5 1-2 11, Peebles 0-1 0-0 0, Warfield 0-0 0-2 0, Preston 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 28-52 5-11 76.

N. IOWA (4-6)

Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Henry 1-3 0-0 2, Green 4-12 5-7 13, Heise 6-10 1-2 15, Pickford 3-7 0-0 8, Carter 6-12 6-7 20, Born 1-3 0-0 2, Phyfe 4-5 4-5 12. Totals 26-53 16-21 74.

Halftime_Liberty 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Liberty 15-31 (McDowell 4-8, McGhee 4-10, Rode 3-4, Abii 2-3, Robinson 2-4, Peebles 0-1, Venzant 0-1), N. Iowa 6-22 (Pickford 2-4, Carter 2-6, Heise 2-6, Born 0-1, Green 0-5). Rebounds_Liberty 23 (Preston 6), N. Iowa 29 (Phyfe 6). Assists_Liberty 16 (McGhee 4), N. Iowa 9 (Green, Heise 3). Total Fouls_Liberty 16, N. Iowa 12.

