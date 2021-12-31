Liberty 91, Boyce 60

BOYCE (0-2)

Kirby 1-2 1-2 3, Mollet 1-8 2-2 4, Ty.Nauert 6-8 1-1 14, Benham 5-17 1-2 13, Madeira 3-10 0-0 7, Tr.Nauert 2-3 2-2 8, Ryans 1-2 2-4 4, Epifano 2-4 0-0 5, Alexakos 0-0 0-0 0, Lashey 0-0 0-0 0, Wolfe 0-0 0-0 0, D.Smith 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-55 9-13 60.

LIBERTY (9-6)

Robinson 4-6 2-5 10, Rode 4-6 0-0 11, McGhee 7-13 2-2 21, Peebles 6-12 3-3 16, Venzant 3-6 2-2 8, Preston 5-7 0-0 10, Jackson 4-9 0-0 11, Moore 2-5 0-0 4, Burggraf 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-65 9-12 91.

Halftime_Liberty 48-29. 3-Point Goals_Boyce 7-25 (Tr.Nauert 2-3, Benham 2-8, Epifano 1-2, Ty.Nauert 1-3, Madeira 1-5, Ryans 0-1, Mollet 0-3), Liberty 12-31 (McGhee 5-10, Rode 3-4, Jackson 3-7, Peebles 1-5, Moore 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Venzant 0-2). Rebounds_Boyce 23 (Kirby, Benham 4), Liberty 33 (Preston 11). Assists_Boyce 11 (Kirby, Mollet, Benham, Ryans 2), Liberty 23 (Rode 7). Total Fouls_Boyce 12, Liberty 10. A_2,552 (4,000).

