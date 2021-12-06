Liberty 96, Delaware St. 60

DELAWARE ST. (2-6)
Baucum 4-12 2-4 12, Sodom 2-4 2-3 6, Carter 3-13 0-0 7, Fragala 4-10 6-8 18, Perkins 1-5 1-1 3, Richardson 5-9 1-2 14, Palmer 0-4 0-0 0, Deadwyler 0-1 0-0 0, Lucas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 12-18 60.
LIBERTY (4-3)
Preston 2-3 0-0 4, S.Robinson 0-3 6-6 6, McGhee 4-7 1-2 13, Venzant 2-2 3-3 8, McDowell 6-8 0-0 18, Abii 4-6 2-2 11, Peebles 6-8 2-2 18, Moore 0-3 2-2 2, Rode 2-4 0-0 6, Warfield 1-1 0-0 3, Jackson 1-5 0-0 3, Dobbs 1-2 0-0 3, Burggraf 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 29-55 17-19 96.
Halftime_Liberty 53-27. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 10-21 (Fragala 4-7, Richardson 3-5, Baucum 2-4, Carter 1-2, Deadwyler 0-1, Perkins 0-2), Liberty 21-38 (McDowell 6-8, Peebles 4-6, McGhee 4-7, Rode 2-3, Dobbs 1-1, Venzant 1-1, Warfield 1-1, Abii 1-2, Jackson 1-5, Burggraf 0-1, Moore 0-1, S.Robinson 0-2). Rebounds_Delaware St. 24 (Baucum 11), Liberty 39 (Preston 7). Assists_Delaware St. 9 (Carter 3), Liberty 22 (Moore 6). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 13, Liberty 17. A_2,634 (4,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments