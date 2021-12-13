LIU 106, United States Merchant Marine Academy 48

UNITED STATES MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY (0-1)
Kauffman 3-8 0-0 9, McDonough 2-9 0-3 4, Robinson 2-9 4-7 10, Vencel 1-5 2-2 4, Bristow 2-8 0-2 4, Bomboy 2-6 0-0 5, Spina 1-6 0-0 2, Bucher 0-2 0-0 0, Nix 1-4 0-0 2, Green 1-3 3-3 6, Zalescik 0-3 2-3 2, Allison 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-65 11-20 48.
LIU (2-7)
Flowers 10-16 1-1 24, Kante 7-11 0-0 14, Burns 4-10 0-0 12, Wood 3-5 0-1 7, Davis 7-11 1-1 16, Washington 3-8 2-2 9, Crawford 2-6 0-0 4, Cook 3-3 2-4 8, Nicholson 3-5 0-0 8, Kamich 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 44-77 6-9 106.
Halftime_LIU 61-27. 3-Point Goals_United States Merchant Marine Academy 7-33 (Kauffman 3-6, Robinson 2-7, Green 1-3, Bomboy 1-5, Nix 0-1, Spina 0-1, Zalescik 0-1, Allison 0-2, Bristow 0-2, Bucher 0-2, McDonough 0-3), LIU 12-30 (Burns 4-9, Flowers 3-5, Nicholson 2-4, Davis 1-3, Washington 1-3, Wood 1-3, Crawford 0-3). Rebounds_United States Merchant Marine Academy 34 (McDonough 7), LIU 48 (Flowers 15). Assists_United States Merchant Marine Academy 11 (Robinson 4), LIU 34 (Washington 7). Total Fouls_United States Merchant Marine Academy 8, LIU 15. A_127 (2,500).
