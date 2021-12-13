Llewellyn leads Princeton over UMBC 89-77

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jaelin Llewellyn scored 24 points as Princeton got past Maryland-Baltimore County 89-77 on Monday night.

Ethan Wright had 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Tosan Evbuomwan added 18 points for Princeton (9-3), which earned its fourth straight win.

L.J. Owens had 14 points for the Retrievers (5-5). Keondre Kennedy added 13 points and Darnell Rogers had 11.

