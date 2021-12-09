On Air: Panel Discussions
Lofton Jr., La. Tech host La.-Lafeyette

The Associated Press
December 9, 2021 12:31 pm
1 min read
      

Louisiana-Lafayette (5-3) vs. Louisiana Tech (6-2)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Jordan Brown and Louisiana-Lafayette will face Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Louisiana Tech. The sophomore Brown is averaging 11 points over the last five games. Lofton, a freshman, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 23.6 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: Louisiana Tech’s Lofton has averaged 19.4 points and 11.1 rebounds while Keaston Willis has put up 11.6 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Ragin’ Cajuns, Brown has averaged 12.3 points and 8.6 rebounds while Kobe Julien has put up 10.1 points.LEADING LOFTON JR.: Across eight games this year, Louisiana Tech’s Lofton has shot 59 percent.

BEHIND THE ARC: Louisiana Tech’s Willis has attempted 52 3-pointers and connected on 42.3 percent of them, and is 14 of 33 over his last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Louisiana Tech has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 65.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech is ranked second among CUSA teams with an average of 81.3 points per game. The Bulldogs have averaged 85 points per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

