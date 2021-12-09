Long Beach St. 102, Bethesda 69

BETHESDA (0-6)
Carter 0-0 0-0 0, Goodlow 0-0 0-0 8, Skipper 0-0 0-0 25, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Woods 0-0 0-0 0, Estes 0-0 0-0 0, Blount 0-0 0-0 0, Bulger 0-0 0-0 0, Gutierriez 0-0 0-0 0, Herndon 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Parilla 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 33.
LONG BEACH ST. (3-6)
Jones 2-7 0-0 5, Murray 4-7 2-2 11, Slater 7-13 2-2 21, Traore 5-7 1-3 11, Roberts 6-9 8-8 20, Cobb 2-5 0-0 4, Scott 3-7 2-5 9, Neal 1-6 1-2 3, Rotegaard 2-6 3-3 8, Rhoden 2-4 1-3 5, Yan 0-0 5-6 5. Totals 34-71 25-34 102.
Halftime_Long Beach St. 52-30. 3-Point Goals_Bethesda 0-0 (), Long Beach St. 9-28 (Slater 5-7, Scott 1-2, Murray 1-3, Rotegaard 1-4, Jones 1-5, Roberts 0-1, Cobb 0-2, Neal 0-2, Rhoden 0-2). Rebounds_Bethesda 4 (Goodlow 4), Long Beach St. 55 (Traore 20). Assists_Bethesda 4 (Skipper 4), Long Beach St. 21 (Slater 7). Total Fouls_Bethesda 0, Long Beach St. 9. A_1,032 (4,000).
