Longwood squares off against Morgan State

Morgan State (4-5) vs. Longwood (5-4)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and Longwood both look to put winning streaks together . Morgan State won 77-71 over Millersville on Monday. Longwood is coming off a 78-58 win over Delaware State on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Morgan State has relied heavily on its seniors. Malik Miller, Lagio Grantsaan, Keith McGee, Sherwyn Devonish and Isaiah Burke have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all Bears scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 36 percent over the last five games.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Isaiah Wilkins has connected on 48.6 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Morgan State is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

COLD SPELL: Morgan State has lost its last four road games, scoring 65.8 points, while allowing 85 per game.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Morgan State offense has averaged 77.5 possessions per game, the second-most in Division I. Longwood has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.4 possessions per game (ranked 266th, nationally).

