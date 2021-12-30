Louisiana-Lafayette 71, Appalachian St. 55

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (6-5)

J.Brown 7-12 2-2 16, Charles 3-9 0-0 8, Julien 3-8 0-0 6, Harper 4-4 2-3 12, Wesley 1-2 3-4 5, Akwuba 5-11 2-3 13, Cadwell 3-7 0-0 9, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Domingue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 9-12 71.

APPALACHIAN ST. (6-8)

Huntley 5-11 1-1 13, Lewis 1-3 3-6 5, Almonacy 3-12 0-2 8, Delph 5-17 2-4 17, Gregory 1-3 1-2 3, Eads 2-7 0-0 5, Duhart 1-1 0-0 2, Harcum 0-0 0-0 0, Mantis 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 18-54 9-17 55.

Halftime_Louisiana-Lafayette 43-19. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Lafayette 8-19 (Cadwell 3-6, Harper 2-2, Charles 2-4, Akwuba 1-1, Wesley 0-1, J.Brown 0-2, Julien 0-3), Appalachian St. 10-29 (Delph 5-10, Almonacy 2-7, Huntley 2-7, Eads 1-5). Fouled Out_Gregory. Rebounds_Louisiana-Lafayette 38 (Akwuba 11), Appalachian St. 27 (Lewis 8). Assists_Louisiana-Lafayette 14 (Wesley 7), Appalachian St. 13 (Almonacy 6). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Lafayette 19, Appalachian St. 16. A_2,535 (8,325).

