Louisiana-Monroe 80, Lamar 77

LOUISIANA-MONROE (8-4)

Howell 7-9 3-5 17, Gonzales 3-4 3-4 10, Jones 6-10 4-4 16, Ozier 1-9 1-2 3, R.Harrison 9-15 3-4 25, Powell 0-1 2-2 2, Metskhvarishvili 2-6 0-0 4, Williams 1-1 0-0 3, Phillips 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-56 16-21 80.

LAMAR (2-11)

Senigaur 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 1-6 0-0 2, Catt 2-7 0-2 4, Adams 7-15 3-4 21, K.Harrison 5-7 1-2 13, Roberts 6-9 0-0 15, McClure 5-8 1-2 12, Nickerson 4-9 2-3 10, Carpenter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 7-13 77.

Halftime_Lamar 43-35. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Monroe 6-19 (R.Harrison 4-8, Williams 1-1, Gonzales 1-2, Jones 0-1, Metskhvarishvili 0-2, Ozier 0-5), Lamar 10-16 (Adams 4-8, Roberts 3-4, K.Harrison 2-3, McClure 1-1). Rebounds_Louisiana-Monroe 25 (R.Harrison 8), Lamar 35 (Nickerson 11). Assists_Louisiana-Monroe 18 (Jones 8), Lamar 16 (K.Harrison 6). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Monroe 16, Lamar 19. A_1,543 (10,080).

