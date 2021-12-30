Louisiana Tech 79, Marshall 56

MARSHALL (7-7)

Anochili-Killen 4-11 6-7 15, George 0-3 0-0 0, Miladinovic 4-9 0-1 9, Kinsey 4-18 4-5 13, Taylor 5-12 0-0 12, Dillon 1-3 0-0 3, Beyers 2-6 0-0 4, Sarenac 0-4 0-0 0, McKey 0-1 0-0 0, Early 0-0 0-0 0, Braun 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-68 10-13 56.

LOUISIANA TECH (10-3)

Lofton 3-5 1-1 7, Archibald 4-10 2-2 12, Christon 1-3 0-0 2, C.Williams 9-16 2-2 22, Willis 8-14 0-1 20, Hunter 3-5 1-3 7, Bradford 2-5 0-0 4, Green 1-3 0-1 3, Stewart 1-4 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, T.Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-66 6-10 79.

Halftime_Louisiana Tech 42-27. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 6-29 (Taylor 2-6, Dillon 1-3, Miladinovic 1-3, Anochili-Killen 1-4, Kinsey 1-4, Braun 0-1, George 0-2, Sarenac 0-2, Beyers 0-4), Louisiana Tech 9-32 (Willis 4-9, Archibald 2-5, C.Williams 2-7, Green 1-2, Christon 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Lofton 0-2, Stewart 0-2, Bradford 0-3). Rebounds_Marshall 42 (Anochili-Killen, George 8), Louisiana Tech 44 (Hunter 12). Assists_Marshall 13 (Taylor 4), Louisiana Tech 9 (Archibald 3). Total Fouls_Marshall 15, Louisiana Tech 11. A_2,778 (8,000).

