Louisiana Tech 84, LSU-Shreveport 70

LSU-SHREVEPORT (0-2)

Jones 6-10 3-4 18, White 4-13 2-4 10, Boyd 4-8 1-1 10, R.Hunter 4-9 3-3 13, Washington 4-7 1-1 11, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Henry 2-3 0-0 4, Francis 2-5 0-0 4, K.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 10-13 70.

LOUISIANA TECH (8-2)

K.Hunter 1-1 2-2 4, Archibald 6-12 4-5 19, Christon 0-2 1-2 1, C.Williams 4-13 2-3 11, Willis 2-9 1-1 6, Green 6-7 6-9 21, Stewart 5-7 0-0 12, Bradford 3-3 0-0 7, T.Williams 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 28-58 16-22 84.

Halftime_Louisiana Tech 37-27. 3-Point Goals_LSU-Shreveport 8-19 (Jones 3-5, Washington 2-3, R.Hunter 2-4, Boyd 1-5, Henry 0-1, White 0-1), Louisiana Tech 12-30 (Green 3-4, Archibald 3-6, Stewart 2-2, Bradford 1-1, T.Williams 1-3, C.Williams 1-6, Willis 1-6, Christon 0-2). Fouled Out_Jones, White. Rebounds_LSU-Shreveport 31 (White 8), Louisiana Tech 31 (Green 6). Assists_LSU-Shreveport 13 (Jones, Boyd 3), Louisiana Tech 18 (Bradford 7). Total Fouls_LSU-Shreveport 22, Louisiana Tech 14. A_2,078 (8,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.