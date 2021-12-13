Louisville deputy AD Heird appointed as interim director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville deputy athletic director Josh Heird has been appointed as interim AD to replace Vince Tyra, who resigned last Thursday after four years.

Heird’s appointment by interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez follows her appointment on Monday morning by Louisville’s Board of Trustees to replace Neeli Bendapudi, who left Thursday to become Penn State’s president.

“I want what’s best for this athletic department, this university,” Heird said at an afternoon news conference. “If I can be of help in a permanent role, in an interim role, then I’ll step up and do it. And if the leaders think that it’s better for somebody else to be in an interim role, a permanent role, then I’m totally comfortable with that.”

Heird is a 13-year veteran in athletics and since 2019 has served as Louisville’s sport administrator for basketball, football and baseball along with overseeing areas including championships, facilities and operations. He also oversees the Cardinals’ golf programs and women’s swimming and diving.

Heird worked at Louisville from 2007-16 as assistant AD for championships and facilities before working 2018-19 as Villanova’s senior associate AD and chief athletic operating officer. A five-year stint working for Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson and Colorado Senator Wayne Allard preceded his collegiate athletics career.

