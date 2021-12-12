Loyer scores 35 to carry Davidson past Northeastern 79-69

BOSTON (AP) — Foster Loyer had a career-high 35 points as Davidson defeated Northeastern 79-69 on Sunday.

Loyer made 8 of 12 3-pointers.

Hyunjung Lee had 23 points for Davidson (7-2), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Michael Jones added 10 points. Luka Brajkovic had seven rebounds and three blocks.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 20 points and six rebounds for the Huskies (6-5). Nikola Djogo added 15 points. Jason Strong had 10 points.

