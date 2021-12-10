Loyola Chicago 69, Vanderbilt 58

LOYOLA CHICAGO (8-2)
Uguak 2-7 0-0 5, Hutson 3-5 0-2 7, Kennedy 1-2 0-2 3, Norris 6-8 0-0 18, Williamson 4-10 0-0 11, R.Schwieger 5-10 1-1 14, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Clemons 1-2 0-0 3, S.Thomas 1-3 0-0 3, Knight 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 25-51 2-6 69.
VANDERBILT (5-4)
Millora-Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Stute 4-6 0-0 9, Lawrence 2-12 3-3 7, Pippen 7-18 8-10 23, Wright 2-10 0-0 5, Mann 2-2 3-5 7, T.Thomas 2-7 1-1 5, Dezonie 0-1 0-0 0, Dorsey 0-0 0-0 0, Frank 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 15-19 58.
Halftime_Loyola Chicago 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Chicago 17-37 (Norris 6-8, R.Schwieger 3-7, Williamson 3-9, Kennedy 1-1, Clemons 1-2, Hutson 1-2, S.Thomas 1-3, Uguak 1-4), Vanderbilt 3-19 (Stute 1-2, Wright 1-4, Pippen 1-6, Lawrence 0-2, T.Thomas 0-5). Rebounds_Loyola Chicago 30 (Williamson 9), Vanderbilt 28 (Stute 6). Assists_Loyola Chicago 19 (Norris 9), Vanderbilt 3 (Millora-Brown, Lawrence, T.Thomas 1). Total Fouls_Loyola Chicago 20, Vanderbilt 11.
