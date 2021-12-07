Loyola Chicago 88, Roosevelt 49

ROOSEVELT (0-0)
Ajiboye 1-2 1-2 3, Villa 0-4 0-0 0, Mouton 3-4 0-0 7, Redic 4-11 0-0 11, Myers 3-4 0-0 6, Martinez 1-3 0-0 3, Riggins 1-2 0-0 3, Brown 2-8 0-0 4, M.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Jordan 1-4 0-0 3, Veon 2-3 2-4 6, Sinke 0-1 0-0 0, Ramos 0-1 0-0 0, Kyler 0-1 0-0 0, Perkins 0-0 0-1 0, Stevensen 0-0 0-0 0, Sertesen 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 3-7 49.
LOYOLA CHICAGO (7-2)
Hutson 4-8 3-6 11, Clemons 2-4 0-0 6, Kennedy 3-5 0-0 7, Williamson 3-5 0-0 7, Hall 5-9 2-2 14, Thomas 2-5 4-4 9, R.Schwieger 6-7 0-0 15, Welch 1-5 0-0 2, Knight 4-6 2-2 10, T.Johnson 3-6 1-2 7, Alcock 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 12-16 88.
Halftime_Loyola Chicago 44-22. 3-Point Goals_Roosevelt 8-26 (Redic 3-9, Mouton 1-1, Riggins 1-1, M.Johnson 1-2, Martinez 1-2, Jordan 1-3, Kyler 0-1, Ramos 0-1, Sinke 0-1, Brown 0-2, Villa 0-3), Loyola Chicago 10-21 (R.Schwieger 3-3, Clemons 2-4, Hall 2-6, Williamson 1-1, Kennedy 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Hutson 0-1, T.Johnson 0-1). Rebounds_Roosevelt 23 (Brown 5), Loyola Chicago 32 (Knight 6). Assists_Roosevelt 9 (Myers, M.Johnson 2), Loyola Chicago 23 (Hall 6). Total Fouls_Roosevelt 13, Loyola Chicago 9. A_2,379 (4,486).
