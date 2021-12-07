Loyola Marymount 60, Tulsa 55

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (5-3)
Leaupepe 0-4 3-4 3, Quintana 2-9 2-2 8, Shelton 3-5 2-4 9, Douglas 8-12 0-0 18, Scott 8-15 3-4 19, Merkviladze 1-2 0-0 3, Marble 0-1 0-1 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 10-15 60.
TULSA (4-4)
Horne 3-8 2-2 8, Idowu 3-6 1-2 7, Griffin 7-18 0-0 16, Haywood 1-3 0-0 2, Pritchard 2-6 2-4 7, D.Jackson 4-6 1-1 9, Embery-Simpson 0-1 0-0 0, Dalger 2-4 0-2 4, Earley 1-2 0-0 2, Elkamil 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 6-11 55.
Halftime_Tulsa 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 6-19 (Douglas 2-4, Quintana 2-8, Shelton 1-1, Merkviladze 1-2, Leaupepe 0-1, Marble 0-1, Scott 0-2), Tulsa 3-16 (Griffin 2-6, Pritchard 1-3, Dalger 0-1, Embery-Simpson 0-1, D.Jackson 0-1, Haywood 0-2, Horne 0-2). Fouled Out_Haywood. Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 36 (Douglas, Scott 11), Tulsa 24 (Horne 11). Assists_Loyola Marymount 12 (Scott 6), Tulsa 8 (Horne, Haywood 2). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 12, Tulsa 13.
