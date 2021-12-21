Loyola Marymount 71, Bellarmine 57

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (7-5)

Leaupepe 6-9 0-0 13, Quintana 8-14 5-5 28, Shelton 6-9 0-1 12, Douglas 4-10 3-6 11, Scott 2-4 1-2 5, Merkviladze 0-2 0-0 0, Marble 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 9-14 71.

BELLARMINE (6-8)

Hopf 5-10 1-2 13, Betz 0-2 0-0 0, Fleming 3-11 2-2 9, Penn 9-20 0-2 18, Pfriem 1-7 0-0 3, Wieland 1-5 0-0 2, Tipton 0-2 0-0 0, Devault 5-8 0-0 12. Totals 24-65 3-6 57.

Halftime_Loyola Marymount 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 8-16 (Quintana 7-11, Leaupepe 1-1, Douglas 0-1, Marble 0-1, Shelton 0-2), Bellarmine 6-28 (Hopf 2-3, Devault 2-4, Pfriem 1-5, Fleming 1-8, Betz 0-1, Tipton 0-2, Wieland 0-2, Penn 0-3). Fouled Out_Quintana. Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 38 (Leaupepe 11), Bellarmine 27 (Betz 11). Assists_Loyola Marymount 17 (Scott 8), Bellarmine 9 (Betz, Fleming, Penn, Pfriem 2). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 14, Bellarmine 14. A_1,519 (18,865).

