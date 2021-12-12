Loyola (Md.) 67, Hampton 54

HAMPTON (4-7)
Garvin 7-19 9-9 23, Therrien 0-0 0-0 0, Dean 2-6 0-0 4, Godwin 1-5 0-0 3, Haskett 2-8 0-0 5, Epps 3-3 2-4 9, Bethea 1-3 7-10 9, Dickens 0-1 0-0 0, Wiley 0-0 1-2 1, Nesbitt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 19-25 54.
LOYOLA (MD.) (6-5)
Dike 3-4 0-0 6, M.Ilic 4-6 1-2 10, Andrews 4-10 2-4 11, Jones 4-8 0-0 10, Spencer 4-13 2-2 11, V.Ilic 3-6 2-4 8, Faure 1-4 1-4 4, W.Jackson 2-3 1-2 7, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 9-18 67.
Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 26-22. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 3-14 (Epps 1-1, Haskett 1-3, Godwin 1-4, Bethea 0-2, Dean 0-2, Garvin 0-2), Loyola (Md.) 8-21 (W.Jackson 2-2, Jones 2-3, Faure 1-2, M.Ilic 1-3, Andrews 1-4, Spencer 1-5, Brown 0-1). Fouled Out_Garvin, Dike. Rebounds_Hampton 27 (Epps 7), Loyola (Md.) 36 (V.Ilic 7). Assists_Hampton 4 (Haskett 3), Loyola (Md.) 16 (Jones, Spencer 4). Total Fouls_Hampton 18, Loyola (Md.) 23. A_534 (3,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments