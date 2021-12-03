LPGA Q-Series Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Magnolia Grove-Falls and Crossing Courses
|Mobile, Ala.
|Purse: $152,000
|Yardage: 6,664; Par: 72
|a-amateur
|Second Round
Linnea Johansson 67-67_134 -9
Na Rin An 67-67_134 -9
Hye-Jin Choi 69-66_135 -8
Emily Kristine Pedersen 65-70_135 -8
Ayaka Furue 69-67_136 -7
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 69-67_136 -7
Janie Jackson 68-68_136 -7
Selena Costabile 67-69_136 -7
Kelly Tan 71-66_137 -6
Kaitlyn Papp 70-67_137 -6
Haylee Rae Harford 68-69_137 -6
Atthaya Thitikul 73-65_138 -5
Ruoning Yin 69-69_138 -5
Sophie Hausmann 69-69_138 -5
Caroline Inglis 69-69_138 -5
Peiyun Chien 66-72_138 -5
Lauren Kim 73-66_139 -4
Sanna Nuutinen 72-67_139 -4
Allisen Corpuz 72-67_139 -4
Dewi Weber 71-68_139 -4
Katelyn Dambaugh 70-69_139 -4
Anne van Dam 70-69_139 -4
Katie Yoo 69-70_139 -4
Weiwei Zhang 69-70_139 -4
Yaeeun Hong 68-71_139 -4
Jing Yan 68-71_139 -4
Karis Anne Davidson 68-71_139 -4
Maddie Szeryk 68-71_139 -4
Maddie McCrary 67-72_139 -4
Alejandra Llaneza 66-73_139 -4
Gemma Dryburgh 72-68_140 -3
Jennifer Chang 70-70_140 -3
Alana Uriell 70-70_140 -3
Kiira Riihijarvi 69-71_140 -3
Isi Gabsa 69-71_140 -3
Milagros Chaves 74-67_141 -2
Leslie Cloots 71-70_141 -2
Agathe Laisne 71-70_141 -2
Ching Huang 70-71_141 -2
a-Yu-Chiang Hou 69-72_141 -2
Stephanie Kyriacou 69-72_141 -2
Frida Kinhult 68-73_141 -2
Sydnee Michaels 68-73_141 -2
Kristy McPherson 68-73_141 -2
Haley Moore 67-74_141 -2
Nicole Broch Estrup 73-69_142 -1
Sofia Garcia 72-70_142 -1
a-Beatrice Wallin 71-71_142 -1
Jessica Peng 71-71_142 -1
Gina Kim (a) 70-72_142 -1
Mariah Stackhouse 70-72_142 -1
a-Polly Mack 68-74_142 -1
Kum-Kang Park 74-69_143 E
Mi Hyang Lee 73-70_143 E
Luna Sobron Galmes 73-70_143 E
Samantha Wagner 72-71_143 E
Lindy Duncan 72-71_143 E
Kristen Gillman 72-71_143 E
Sarah Burnham 71-72_143 E
a-Yu-Sang Hou 71-72_143 E
Julie Aime 71-72_143 E
Sarah Jane Smith 70-73_143 E
Andrea Lee 70-73_143 E
Linnea Strom 77-67_144 +1
Bianca Pagdanganan 75-69_144 +1
Prima Thammaraks 72-72_144 +1
Lauren Hartlage 72-72_144 +1
Ssu-Chia Cheng 72-72_144 +1
a-Brooke Matthews 71-73_144 +1
Tristyn Nowlin 71-73_144 +1
Linn Grant 70-74_144 +1
Beth Wu 74-71_145 +2
Hinako Shibuno 73-72_145 +2
Dottie Ardina 73-72_145 +2
Maria Parra 72-73_145 +2
Alena Sharp 72-73_145 +2
Pavarisa Yoktuan 72-73_145 +2
Laura Gonzalez Escallon 71-74_145 +2
Allie White 71-74_145 +2
Anita Uwadia 70-75_145 +2
Gabby Lemieux 76-70_146 +3
a-Hyo Joon Jang 76-70_146 +3
a-Karen Fredgaard 75-71_146 +3
Tiffany Chan 74-72_146 +3
Kim Metraux 74-72_146 +3
Olivia Cowan 73-73_146 +3
Liz Nagel 73-73_146 +3
Savannah Vilaubi 71-75_146 +3
Min-G Kim 78-69_147 +4
Louise Ridderstrom 74-73_147 +4
Meghan MacLaren 73-74_147 +4
Klara Spilkova 73-74_147 +4
Becca Huffer 69-78_147 +4
Alyaa Abdulghany 75-73_148 +5
Maddi Caldwell-Young 75-73_148 +5
Dani Holmqvist 74-74_148 +5
Bailey Tardy 71-77_148 +5
Fernanda Lira 71-77_148 +5
Emma Broze 78-71_149 +6
Esther Lee 77-72_149 +6
Brianna Do 74-75_149 +6
Sierra L Brooks 73-76_149 +6
Sarah White 72-77_149 +6
Nuria Iturrioz 71-78_149 +6
Robyn Choi 77-74_151 +8
Teresa Toscano 74-77_151 +8
Jaclyn Lee 70-81_151 +8
Virginia Elena Carta 78-74_152 +9
Gigi Stoll 73-80_153 +10
Min Seo Kwak 75-79_154 +11
