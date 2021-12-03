On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

LPGA Q-Series Scores

The Associated Press
December 3, 2021 6:13 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Magnolia Grove-Falls and Crossing Courses
Mobile, Ala.
Purse: $152,000
Yardage: 6,664; Par: 72
a-amateur
Second Round

Linnea Johansson 67-67_134

Na Rin An 67-67_134

Hye-Jin Choi 69-66_135

Emily Kristine Pedersen 65-70_135

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

Ayaka Furue 69-67_136

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 69-67_136

Janie Jackson 68-68_136

Selena Costabile 67-69_136

Kelly Tan 71-66_137

Kaitlyn Papp 70-67_137

Haylee Rae Harford 68-69_137

Atthaya Thitikul 73-65_138

        Read more: Sports News

Ruoning Yin 69-69_138

Sophie Hausmann 69-69_138

Caroline Inglis 69-69_138

Peiyun Chien 66-72_138

Lauren Kim 73-66_139

Sanna Nuutinen 72-67_139

Allisen Corpuz 72-67_139

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Dewi Weber 71-68_139

Katelyn Dambaugh 70-69_139

Anne van Dam 70-69_139

Katie Yoo 69-70_139

Weiwei Zhang 69-70_139

Yaeeun Hong 68-71_139

Jing Yan 68-71_139

Karis Anne Davidson 68-71_139

Maddie Szeryk 68-71_139

Maddie McCrary 67-72_139

Alejandra Llaneza 66-73_139

Gemma Dryburgh 72-68_140

Jennifer Chang 70-70_140

Alana Uriell 70-70_140

Kiira Riihijarvi 69-71_140

Isi Gabsa 69-71_140

Milagros Chaves 74-67_141

Leslie Cloots 71-70_141

Agathe Laisne 71-70_141

Ching Huang 70-71_141

a-Yu-Chiang Hou 69-72_141

Stephanie Kyriacou 69-72_141

Frida Kinhult 68-73_141

Sydnee Michaels 68-73_141

Kristy McPherson 68-73_141

Haley Moore 67-74_141

Nicole Broch Estrup 73-69_142

Sofia Garcia 72-70_142

a-Beatrice Wallin 71-71_142

Jessica Peng 71-71_142

Gina Kim (a) 70-72_142

Mariah Stackhouse 70-72_142

a-Polly Mack 68-74_142

Kum-Kang Park 74-69_143

Mi Hyang Lee 73-70_143

Luna Sobron Galmes 73-70_143

Samantha Wagner 72-71_143

Lindy Duncan 72-71_143

Kristen Gillman 72-71_143

Sarah Burnham 71-72_143

a-Yu-Sang Hou 71-72_143

Julie Aime 71-72_143

Sarah Jane Smith 70-73_143

Andrea Lee 70-73_143

Linnea Strom 77-67_144

Bianca Pagdanganan 75-69_144

Prima Thammaraks 72-72_144

Lauren Hartlage 72-72_144

Ssu-Chia Cheng 72-72_144

a-Brooke Matthews 71-73_144

Tristyn Nowlin 71-73_144

Linn Grant 70-74_144

Beth Wu 74-71_145

Hinako Shibuno 73-72_145

Dottie Ardina 73-72_145

Maria Parra 72-73_145

Alena Sharp 72-73_145

Pavarisa Yoktuan 72-73_145

Laura Gonzalez Escallon 71-74_145

Allie White 71-74_145

Anita Uwadia 70-75_145

Gabby Lemieux 76-70_146

a-Hyo Joon Jang 76-70_146

a-Karen Fredgaard 75-71_146

Tiffany Chan 74-72_146

Kim Metraux 74-72_146

Olivia Cowan 73-73_146

Liz Nagel 73-73_146

Savannah Vilaubi 71-75_146

Min-G Kim 78-69_147

Louise Ridderstrom 74-73_147

Meghan MacLaren 73-74_147

Klara Spilkova 73-74_147

Becca Huffer 69-78_147

Alyaa Abdulghany 75-73_148

Maddi Caldwell-Young 75-73_148

Dani Holmqvist 74-74_148

Bailey Tardy 71-77_148

Fernanda Lira 71-77_148

Emma Broze 78-71_149

Esther Lee 77-72_149

Brianna Do 74-75_149

Sierra L Brooks 73-76_149

Sarah White 72-77_149

Nuria Iturrioz 71-78_149

Robyn Choi 77-74_151

Teresa Toscano 74-77_151

Jaclyn Lee 70-81_151

Virginia Elena Carta 78-74_152

Gigi Stoll 73-80_153

Min Seo Kwak 75-79_154

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

2021 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights