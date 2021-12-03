LPGA Q-Series Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Magnolia Grove-Falls and Crossing Courses
|Mobile, Ala.
|Purse: $152,000
|Yardage: 6,664; Par: 72
|a-amateur
|Second Round
Linnea Johansson 67-67_134
Na Rin An 67-67_134
Hye-Jin Choi 69-66_135
Emily Kristine Pedersen 65-70_135
Ayaka Furue 69-67_136
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 69-67_136
Janie Jackson 68-68_136
Selena Costabile 67-69_136
Kelly Tan 71-66_137
Kaitlyn Papp 70-67_137
Haylee Rae Harford 68-69_137
Atthaya Thitikul 73-65_138
Ruoning Yin 69-69_138
Sophie Hausmann 69-69_138
Caroline Inglis 69-69_138
Peiyun Chien 66-72_138
Lauren Kim 73-66_139
Sanna Nuutinen 72-67_139
Allisen Corpuz 72-67_139
Dewi Weber 71-68_139
Katelyn Dambaugh 70-69_139
Anne van Dam 70-69_139
Katie Yoo 69-70_139
Weiwei Zhang 69-70_139
Yaeeun Hong 68-71_139
Jing Yan 68-71_139
Karis Anne Davidson 68-71_139
Maddie Szeryk 68-71_139
Maddie McCrary 67-72_139
Alejandra Llaneza 66-73_139
Gemma Dryburgh 72-68_140
Jennifer Chang 70-70_140
Alana Uriell 70-70_140
Kiira Riihijarvi 69-71_140
Isi Gabsa 69-71_140
Milagros Chaves 74-67_141
Leslie Cloots 71-70_141
Agathe Laisne 71-70_141
Ching Huang 70-71_141
a-Yu-Chiang Hou 69-72_141
Stephanie Kyriacou 69-72_141
Frida Kinhult 68-73_141
Sydnee Michaels 68-73_141
Kristy McPherson 68-73_141
Haley Moore 67-74_141
Nicole Broch Estrup 73-69_142
Sofia Garcia 72-70_142
a-Beatrice Wallin 71-71_142
Jessica Peng 71-71_142
Gina Kim (a) 70-72_142
Mariah Stackhouse 70-72_142
a-Polly Mack 68-74_142
Kum-Kang Park 74-69_143
Mi Hyang Lee 73-70_143
Luna Sobron Galmes 73-70_143
Samantha Wagner 72-71_143
Lindy Duncan 72-71_143
Kristen Gillman 72-71_143
Sarah Burnham 71-72_143
a-Yu-Sang Hou 71-72_143
Julie Aime 71-72_143
Sarah Jane Smith 70-73_143
Andrea Lee 70-73_143
Linnea Strom 77-67_144
Bianca Pagdanganan 75-69_144
Prima Thammaraks 72-72_144
Lauren Hartlage 72-72_144
Ssu-Chia Cheng 72-72_144
a-Brooke Matthews 71-73_144
Tristyn Nowlin 71-73_144
Linn Grant 70-74_144
Beth Wu 74-71_145
Hinako Shibuno 73-72_145
Dottie Ardina 73-72_145
Maria Parra 72-73_145
Alena Sharp 72-73_145
Pavarisa Yoktuan 72-73_145
Laura Gonzalez Escallon 71-74_145
Allie White 71-74_145
Anita Uwadia 70-75_145
Gabby Lemieux 76-70_146
a-Hyo Joon Jang 76-70_146
a-Karen Fredgaard 75-71_146
Tiffany Chan 74-72_146
Kim Metraux 74-72_146
Olivia Cowan 73-73_146
Liz Nagel 73-73_146
Savannah Vilaubi 71-75_146
Min-G Kim 78-69_147
Louise Ridderstrom 74-73_147
Meghan MacLaren 73-74_147
Klara Spilkova 73-74_147
Becca Huffer 69-78_147
Alyaa Abdulghany 75-73_148
Maddi Caldwell-Young 75-73_148
Dani Holmqvist 74-74_148
Bailey Tardy 71-77_148
Fernanda Lira 71-77_148
Emma Broze 78-71_149
Esther Lee 77-72_149
Brianna Do 74-75_149
Sierra L Brooks 73-76_149
Sarah White 72-77_149
Nuria Iturrioz 71-78_149
Robyn Choi 77-74_151
Teresa Toscano 74-77_151
Jaclyn Lee 70-81_151
Virginia Elena Carta 78-74_152
Gigi Stoll 73-80_153
Min Seo Kwak 75-79_154
