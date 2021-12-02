LPGA Q-Series Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Magnolia Grove-Falls and Crossing Courses
|Mobile, Ala.
|Purse: $152,000
|Yardage: 6,664; Par: 72
|First Round
|a-amateur
Emily Kristine Pedersen 32-33_65
Alejandra Llaneza 33-33_66
Peiyun Chien 32-34_66
Maddie McCrary 34-33_67
Haley Moore 34-33_67
Linnea Johansson 34-33_67
Na Rin An 31-36_67
Selena Costabile 35-32_67
Yaeeun Hong 35-33_68
Jing Yan 34-34_68
a-Polly Mack 32-36_68
Haylee Rae Harford 34-34_68
Maddie Szeryk 32-36_68
Karis Anne Davidson 35-33_68
Janie Jackson 35-33_68
Frida Kinhult 32-36_68
Sydnee Michaels 35-33_68
Kristy McPherson 34-34_68
Ayaka Furue 35-34_69
Sophie Hausmann 36-33_69
Kiira Riihijarvi 34-35_69
Weiwei Zhang 34-35_69
Stephanie Kyriacou 34-35_69
Becca Huffer 37-32_69
Katie Yoo 36-33_69
Ruoning Yin 34-35_69
a-Yu-Chiang Hou 36-33_69
Hye-Jin Choi 35-34_69
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 34-35_69
Isi Gabsa 33-36_69
Caroline Inglis 35-34_69
Sarah Jane Smith 34-36_70
Katelyn Dambaugh 37-33_70
Andrea Lee 35-35_70
a-Gina Kim 36-34_70
Kaitlyn Papp 35-35_70
Anne van Dam 32-38_70
Jaclyn Lee 34-36_70
Alana Uriell 35-35_70
Linn Grant 34-36_70
Anita Uwadia 34-36_70
Jennifer Chang 33-37_70
Ching Huang 34-36_70
Mariah Stackhouse 36-34_70
Bailey Tardy 39-32_71
Nuria Iturrioz 35-36_71
Laura Gonzalez Escallon 37-34_71
a-Yu-Sang Hou 34-37_71
Julie Aime 36-35_71
Dewi Weber 34-37_71
Tristyn Nowlin 35-36_71
Jessica Peng 34-37_71
Savannah Vilaubi 37-34_71
Leslie Cloots 36-35_71
Fernanda Lira 34-37_71
Sarah Burnham 36-35_71
a-Brooke Matthews 34-37_71
Agathe Laisne 37-34_71
a-Beatrice Wallin 35-36_71
Allie White 35-36_71
Kelly Tan 34-37_71
Samantha Wagner 36-36_72
Sarah White 36-36_72
Maria Parra 36-36_72
Lindy Duncan 36-36_72
Alena Sharp 37-35_72
Allisen Corpuz 37-35_72
Sofia Garcia 37-35_72
Pavarisa Yoktuan 35-37_72
Sanna Nuutinen 36-36_72
Prima Thammaraks 35-37_72
Lauren Hartlage 32-40_72
Ssu-Chia Cheng 33-39_72
Kristen Gillman 36-36_72
Gemma Dryburgh 35-37_72
Atthaya Thitikul 36-37_73
Meghan MacLaren 35-38_73
Gigi Stoll 36-37_73
Nicole Broch Estrup 37-36_73
Klara Spilkova 37-36_73
Olivia Cowan 35-38_73
Hinako Shibuno 36-37_73
Lauren Kim 34-39_73
Mi Hyang Lee 34-39_73
Luna Sobron Galmes 35-38_73
Sierra L Brooks 36-37_73
Liz Nagel 34-39_73
Dottie Ardina 38-35_73
Tiffany Chan 38-36_74
Brianna Do 39-35_74
Milagros Chaves 37-37_74
Kim Metraux 36-38_74
Beth Wu 36-38_74
Kum-Kang Park 37-37_74
Louise Ridderstrom 36-38_74
Dani Holmqvist 37-37_74
Teresa Toscano 38-36_74
Min Seo Kwak 38-37_75
Alyaa Abdulghany 39-36_75
Maddi Caldwell-Young 36-39_75
Bianca Pagdanganan 39-36_75
a-Karen Fredgaard 35-40_75
Gabby Lemieux 39-37_76
a-Hyo Joon Jang 39-37_76
Robyn Choi 38-39_77
Linnea Strom 39-38_77
Esther Lee 34-43_77
Min-G Kim 40-38_78
Emma Broze 39-39_78
Virginia Elena Carta 38-40_78
