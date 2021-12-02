Trending:
LPGA Q-Series Scores

The Associated Press
December 2, 2021 6:11 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Magnolia Grove-Falls and Crossing Courses
Mobile, Ala.
Purse: $152,000
Yardage: 6,664; Par: 72
First Round
a-amateur

Emily Kristine Pedersen 32-33_65

Alejandra Llaneza 33-33_66

Peiyun Chien 32-34_66

Maddie McCrary 34-33_67

Haley Moore 34-33_67

Linnea Johansson 34-33_67

Na Rin An 31-36_67

Selena Costabile 35-32_67

Yaeeun Hong 35-33_68

Jing Yan 34-34_68

a-Polly Mack 32-36_68

Haylee Rae Harford 34-34_68

Maddie Szeryk 32-36_68

Karis Anne Davidson 35-33_68

Janie Jackson 35-33_68

Frida Kinhult 32-36_68

Sydnee Michaels 35-33_68

Kristy McPherson 34-34_68

Ayaka Furue 35-34_69

Sophie Hausmann 36-33_69

Kiira Riihijarvi 34-35_69

Weiwei Zhang 34-35_69

Stephanie Kyriacou 34-35_69

Becca Huffer 37-32_69

Katie Yoo 36-33_69

Ruoning Yin 34-35_69

a-Yu-Chiang Hou 36-33_69

Hye-Jin Choi 35-34_69

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 34-35_69

Isi Gabsa 33-36_69

Caroline Inglis 35-34_69

Sarah Jane Smith 34-36_70

Katelyn Dambaugh 37-33_70

Andrea Lee 35-35_70

a-Gina Kim 36-34_70

Kaitlyn Papp 35-35_70

Anne van Dam 32-38_70

Jaclyn Lee 34-36_70

Alana Uriell 35-35_70

Linn Grant 34-36_70

Anita Uwadia 34-36_70

Jennifer Chang 33-37_70

Ching Huang 34-36_70

Mariah Stackhouse 36-34_70

Bailey Tardy 39-32_71

Nuria Iturrioz 35-36_71

Laura Gonzalez Escallon 37-34_71

a-Yu-Sang Hou 34-37_71

Julie Aime 36-35_71

Dewi Weber 34-37_71

Tristyn Nowlin 35-36_71

Jessica Peng 34-37_71

Savannah Vilaubi 37-34_71

Leslie Cloots 36-35_71

Fernanda Lira 34-37_71

Sarah Burnham 36-35_71

a-Brooke Matthews 34-37_71

Agathe Laisne 37-34_71

a-Beatrice Wallin 35-36_71

Allie White 35-36_71

Kelly Tan 34-37_71

Samantha Wagner 36-36_72

Sarah White 36-36_72

Maria Parra 36-36_72

Lindy Duncan 36-36_72

Alena Sharp 37-35_72

Allisen Corpuz 37-35_72

Sofia Garcia 37-35_72

Pavarisa Yoktuan 35-37_72

Sanna Nuutinen 36-36_72

Prima Thammaraks 35-37_72

Lauren Hartlage 32-40_72

Ssu-Chia Cheng 33-39_72

Kristen Gillman 36-36_72

Gemma Dryburgh 35-37_72

Atthaya Thitikul 36-37_73

Meghan MacLaren 35-38_73

Gigi Stoll 36-37_73

Nicole Broch Estrup 37-36_73

Klara Spilkova 37-36_73

Olivia Cowan 35-38_73

Hinako Shibuno 36-37_73

Lauren Kim 34-39_73

Mi Hyang Lee 34-39_73

Luna Sobron Galmes 35-38_73

Sierra L Brooks 36-37_73

Liz Nagel 34-39_73

Dottie Ardina 38-35_73

Tiffany Chan 38-36_74

Brianna Do 39-35_74

Milagros Chaves 37-37_74

Kim Metraux 36-38_74

Beth Wu 36-38_74

Kum-Kang Park 37-37_74

Louise Ridderstrom 36-38_74

Dani Holmqvist 37-37_74

Teresa Toscano 38-36_74

Min Seo Kwak 38-37_75

Alyaa Abdulghany 39-36_75

Maddi Caldwell-Young 36-39_75

Bianca Pagdanganan 39-36_75

a-Karen Fredgaard 35-40_75

Gabby Lemieux 39-37_76

a-Hyo Joon Jang 39-37_76

Robyn Choi 38-39_77

Linnea Strom 39-38_77

Esther Lee 34-43_77

Min-G Kim 40-38_78

Emma Broze 39-39_78

Virginia Elena Carta 38-40_78

