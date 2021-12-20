MAC runner-up Kent State faces Wyoming in Idaho Potato Bowl

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State (7-6) at Wyoming (6-6), Dec. 21, 3:30 p.m. Eastern (ESPN)

Line: Wyoming by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Kent State is making just its fifth all-time bowl appearance but the second in three seasons. The Golden Flashes are looking for a better conclusion to the season after getting routed by Northern Illinois in the Mid-American Conference championship game. A win would also clinch the first three-year stretch with a winning record since 1972-74. Wyoming has won its past two bowl trips, beating Georgia State in the 2019 Arizona Bowl and Central Michigan in the 2017 Idaho Potato Bowl.

KEY MATCHUP

Kent State’s run game vs. Wyoming’s defense. The Golden Flashes have been among the best teams in the country running the ball this season, averaging 243 yards per game on the ground. Marquez Cooper has been the leader with 1,080 yards rushing, but he’s one of three runners with more than 600 yards. The Cowboys have allowed 169 yards per game rushing this season and haven’t held an opponent under 160 yards on the ground in the last five games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kent State: QB Dustin Crum became the first Kent State player to be named the MAC most valuable player since 1987. Crum accounted for 27 total touchdowns, 16 passing and 11 rushing this season. He threw for 2,941 yards and rushed for 633 yards as the leader of the Golden Flashes’ offense.

Wyoming: LB Chad Muma was a third-team All-American selection. He averaged 10.8 tackles per game this season, good for fourth nationally and second in the Mountain West. Muma also has two interception returns for touchdowns this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kent State ended the regular season third nationally in yards rushing with 3,162, trailing only Air Force and Army. … Second game this season for Wyoming on Boise State’s blue turf. The Cowboys lost 23-13 to the Broncos on Nov. 12. … Kent State WR Dante Cephas is the first 1,000-yard receiver for the Golden Flashes since 1997. … Kent State has 16 interceptions, fifth-most in FBS. … Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is the first coach in program history to take his team to four bowl games.

