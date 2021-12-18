Maine 86, New England 50

NEW ENGLAND (0-1)

Castillo 2-7 3-5 7, Gavin 4-8 3-7 12, Kravchuk 6-17 4-4 17, McElliott 1-2 0-0 2, Senesombath 2-3 0-0 6, DeCrisantis 1-6 0-0 3, Ragosta 1-4 1-2 3, Rella 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 11-18 50.

MAINE (3-6)

Efretuei 3-6 1-1 7, DuHart 2-6 0-0 6, Kalnjscek 2-7 0-0 5, Masic 4-8 1-1 11, Perovic 4-10 2-3 10, Wright-McLeish 5-6 1-2 15, Adetogun 3-4 0-1 6, Turgut 1-2 0-0 2, Filipovity 3-4 2-2 8, Ihekwoaba 2-4 0-0 5, Ireland 2-4 0-0 5, Feierbergs 1-2 0-0 2, Nenadic 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 34-65 7-10 86.

Halftime_Maine 42-27. 3-Point Goals_New England 5-25 (Senesombath 2-3, Gavin 1-2, DeCrisantis 1-4, Kravchuk 1-9, McElliott 0-1, Ragosta 0-2, Castillo 0-4), Maine 11-30 (Wright-McLeish 4-5, DuHart 2-6, Masic 2-6, Ireland 1-2, Ihekwoaba 1-3, Kalnjscek 1-6, Adetogun 0-1, Perovic 0-1). Rebounds_New England 22 (Castillo 9), Maine 36 (Perovic 5). Assists_New England 10 (DeCrisantis 5), Maine 26 (Masic 10). Total Fouls_New England 8, Maine 15. A_533 (3,100).

