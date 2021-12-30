Man City’s João Cancelo assaulted, injured by ‘four cowards’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City player João Cancelo has posted a photo of scars on his face after being attacked by four people on Thursday.

The Portugal defender did not say on his Instagram Story post where the attack happened.

“Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family,” Cancelo wrote. “When you show resistance this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewelry and leave me with my face with this state.”

The photo showed a deep cut above his right eye.

“I don’t know how there are people with such meanness,” he wrote. “The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK. And I after many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always.”

City did not reply to a message seeking comment on Thursday night.

