Manhattan 77, Siena 72, OT

MANHATTAN (6-1)
Diallo 1-3 0-0 3, Roberts 1-1 0-0 2, Buchanan 2-6 0-0 5, Nelson 7-13 8-10 24, Perez 7-18 9-12 23, Williams 7-8 2-4 16, Stewart 1-2 2-2 4, Brennen 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, Reid 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 21-28 77.
SIENA (2-6)
Stormo 4-6 0-2 8, Gaines 2-5 3-4 7, Hopkins 2-6 0-0 5, Platek 2-3 0-0 5, Rogers 5-12 0-0 12, Billups 3-4 4-4 11, Carpenter 5-15 2-2 12, Johnson 1-2 2-6 4, Kellier 1-2 0-0 2, McCollum 2-3 0-0 6, Baer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 11-18 72.
Halftime_Siena 32-28. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 4-13 (Nelson 2-2, Buchanan 1-3, Diallo 1-3, Brennen 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Perez 0-3), Siena 7-22 (McCollum 2-3, Rogers 2-6, Platek 1-1, Billups 1-2, Hopkins 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Carpenter 0-4). Rebounds_Manhattan 27 (Williams 6), Siena 28 (Stormo, Billups 6). Assists_Manhattan 8 (Buchanan 4), Siena 7 (Rogers 2). Total Fouls_Manhattan 19, Siena 24. A_4,988 (15,229).
