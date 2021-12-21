Manhattan 77, The Citadel 74

MANHATTAN (8-3)

Roberts 2-3 2-2 6, Brennen 2-3 0-0 6, Buchanan 3-10 6-8 13, Nelson 7-11 2-4 20, Perez 6-15 5-6 18, Diallo 3-8 3-4 10, Williams 0-3 4-6 4, Reid 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 22-30 77.

THE CITADEL (6-5)

Brown 7-14 5-8 19, Roche 5-11 4-4 18, Clark 3-6 0-0 6, Davis 3-10 3-3 10, Moffe 1-3 0-1 2, Higgins 2-5 2-2 8, Spence 3-7 0-0 6, Maynard 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 26-60 14-18 74.

Halftime_The Citadel 40-34. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 9-19 (Nelson 4-5, Brennen 2-3, Diallo 1-3, Perez 1-3, Buchanan 1-4, Reid 0-1), The Citadel 8-27 (Roche 4-9, Higgins 2-3, Maynard 1-3, Davis 1-5, Clark 0-1, Moffe 0-2, Brown 0-4). Fouled Out_Clark. Rebounds_Manhattan 34 (Roberts 9), The Citadel 30 (Brown, Spence 6). Assists_Manhattan 10 (Perez 6), The Citadel 18 (Higgins 7). Total Fouls_Manhattan 19, The Citadel 22. A_799 (6,000).

