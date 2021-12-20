Manhattan 99, Charleston Southern 75

MANHATTAN (7-3)

Roberts 7-10 6-8 20, Brennen 2-3 2-3 8, Buchanan 1-3 2-3 4, Nelson 2-6 4-4 9, Perez 6-14 11-13 24, Diallo 2-3 10-10 15, Reid 1-1 0-0 3, Stewart 1-5 0-0 3, Williams 4-7 0-0 8, Watson 2-3 0-0 5, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0, Arora 0-0 0-0 0, Duke 0-0 0-0 0, Glassman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 35-41 99.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (3-8)

Bowser 3-4 1-2 7, Buskey 0-9 0-0 0, Chavez 2-8 0-0 6, Price 5-8 2-3 12, Faye 4-8 0-0 12, Harris 5-13 0-0 13, Knox 1-2 1-4 3, Kelly 5-7 1-2 11, Clinton 2-5 7-8 11, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 12-19 75.

Halftime_Manhattan 52-27. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 8-21 (Brennen 2-3, Diallo 1-1, Reid 1-1, Watson 1-2, Nelson 1-4, Perez 1-5, Stewart 1-5), Charleston Southern 9-25 (Faye 4-6, Harris 3-7, Chavez 2-7, Buskey 0-5). Fouled Out_Williams, Clinton. Rebounds_Manhattan 40 (Roberts 10), Charleston Southern 29 (Clinton 8). Assists_Manhattan 12 (Brennen, Perez 3), Charleston Southern 21 (Buskey 5). Total Fouls_Manhattan 20, Charleston Southern 27. A_912 (881).

