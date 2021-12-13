On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Manning Jr., S. Alabama host Tarleton St.

The Associated Press
December 13, 2021 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

Tarleton St. (3-7) vs. South Alabama (8-2)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Montre Gipson and Tarleton St. will battle Charles Manning Jr. and South Alabama. Gipson has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.4 over his last five games. Manning is averaging 19 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Tarleton St.’s Gipson, Tahj Small and Shakur Daniel have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Texans points over the last five games.MIGHTY MONTRE: Gipson has connected on 23.5 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book demonstrates just how far agencies have come and where they still need to go to take fully advantage of DevSecOps to drive modern capabilities to their customers.

WINLESS WHEN: Tarleton St. is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 62.

TWO STREAKS: Tarleton St. has dropped its last six road games, scoring 54.2 points and allowing 66.3 points during those contests. South Alabama has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 52.

DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Sun Belt teams. The Jaguars have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hyakuri ATR 2021: Cowboys Touchdown