Marfo scores 21 to lead Quinnipiac past Maine 73-47

The Associated Press
December 11, 2021 5:55 pm
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Kevin Marfo had 21 points plus 13 rebounds as Quinnipiac easily beat Maine 73-47 on Saturday.

Bernie Blunt had 14 points for Quinnipiac (6-4). Dezi Jones added 11 points.

LeChaun DuHart had 11 points for the Black Bears (2-6), who have now lost four straight games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

