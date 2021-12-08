Marist 64, Binghamton 51

MARIST (4-4)
Cele 7-11 2-3 18, Jones 3-6 0-0 6, Herasme 0-2 0-0 0, Sullivan 2-5 0-0 5, Wright 3-9 2-2 9, Enoh 0-2 4-6 4, Harris 2-4 0-0 5, Ituka 7-10 1-3 15, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Saint-Furcy 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 25-52 9-16 64.
BINGHAMTON (2-6)
Akuwovo 4-9 2-7 10, Tinsley 0-2 0-0 0, Bertram 2-8 0-0 5, Hinckson 3-8 2-2 10, Hjalmarsson 1-7 1-2 4, McGriff 3-8 0-0 7, Falko 3-8 0-0 6, Amos 2-6 1-3 7, White 1-1 0-0 2, Willis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 6-14 51.
Halftime_24-24. 3-Point Goals_Marist 5-9 (Cele 2-2, Sullivan 1-1, Wright 1-2, Harris 1-3, Herasme 0-1), Binghamton 7-21 (Amos 2-4, Hinckson 2-4, McGriff 1-2, Hjalmarsson 1-4, Bertram 1-5, Falko 0-1, Tinsley 0-1). Rebounds_Marist 30 (Enoh 9), Binghamton 46 (Akuwovo, Hinckson 9). Assists_Marist 6 (Harris 2), Binghamton 7 (Tinsley, White 2). Total Fouls_Marist 16, Binghamton 15. A_1,328 (5,142).
