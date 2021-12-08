Marquette 64, Kansas St. 63

MARQUETTE (8-2)
Kuath 4-4 0-0 8, J.Lewis 6-14 0-0 14, Jones 5-9 1-3 15, Kolek 0-7 0-0 0, Morsell 3-13 0-0 8, Ighodaro 2-3 0-0 4, Elliott 3-8 0-0 8, Prosper 1-1 0-0 2, Joplin 1-2 0-0 2, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Ellis 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-63 1-3 64.
KANSAS ST. (5-3)
Ezeagu 1-3 0-0 2, Massoud 6-14 2-2 16, McGuirl 2-7 0-0 6, Nowell 5-13 0-0 11, Smith 6-13 4-7 17, Miguel 1-4 0-0 2, Bradford 4-7 1-1 9, Kasubke 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 7-10 63.
Halftime_Marquette 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 11-37 (Jones 4-8, J.Lewis 2-5, Elliott 2-6, Morsell 2-9, Ellis 1-1, Joplin 0-1, Kolek 0-7), Kansas St. 6-25 (McGuirl 2-5, Massoud 2-6, Smith 1-4, Nowell 1-7, Miguel 0-1, Kasubke 0-2). Rebounds_Marquette 37 (J.Lewis 9), Kansas St. 40 (Ezeagu, Nowell, Smith 8). Assists_Marquette 21 (Kolek 7), Kansas St. 18 (Nowell 11). Total Fouls_Marquette 12, Kansas St. 9. A_7,184 (12,528).
