Marshall 80, E. Kentucky 69

MARSHALL (7-3)
Anochili-Killen 5-9 0-0 10, George 6-11 0-0 13, Early 3-13 0-0 7, Kinsey 10-18 0-0 21, Taylor 7-15 3-3 18, Beyers 2-3 0-0 4, Sarenac 1-2 0-0 3, Toussaint 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 35-72 5-5 80.
E. KENTUCKY (5-6)
Moreno 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Beverly 2-9 2-2 6, Robb 2-6 2-4 7, Blanton 5-10 0-0 10, Brown 10-20 2-2 23, Cruickshank 5-8 0-0 11, Lewis 0-6 0-0 0, Balogun 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-74 6-8 69.
Halftime_Marshall 38-35. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 5-21 (Sarenac 1-2, Kinsey 1-3, George 1-4, Taylor 1-4, Early 1-8), E. Kentucky 5-26 (Brown 1-2, Cruickshank 1-3, Moreno 1-4, Robb 1-4, Williams 1-4, Blanton 0-1, Beverly 0-4, Lewis 0-4). Rebounds_Marshall 50 (George 12), E. Kentucky 26 (Robb 11). Assists_Marshall 15 (Kinsey 5), E. Kentucky 13 (Blanton 5). Total Fouls_Marshall 14, E. Kentucky 12. A_4,071 (6,500).
