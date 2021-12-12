Trending:
Maryland 70, No. 20 Florida 68

The Associated Press
December 12, 2021 7:12 pm
FLORIDA (7-2)

Castleton 3-8 3-6 9, Duruji 3-5 3-3 9, Fleming 3-12 7-8 15, Jones 1-8 0-0 3, McKissic 1-5 0-0 2, Appleby 5-9 0-0 15, Felder 3-4 0-0 9, Jitoboh 3-4 0-0 6, Kennedy 0-3 0-0 0, Gatkek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 13-17 68.

MARYLAND (5-4)

Scott 5-12 1-1 12, Wahab 0-1 1-2 1, Ayala 6-11 4-5 19, Hart 3-6 4-5 11, Russell 7-13 2-3 19, Reese 2-5 2-2 6, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Dockery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 14-18 70.

Halftime_33-33. 3-Point Goals_Florida 11-27 (Appleby 5-8, Felder 3-4, Fleming 2-5, Jones 1-5, McKissic 0-1, Duruji 0-2, Kennedy 0-2), Maryland 8-13 (Russell 3-3, Ayala 3-5, Hart 1-2, Scott 1-3). Fouled Out_Castleton. Rebounds_Florida 30 (Fleming 11), Maryland 28 (Wahab 8). Assists_Florida 14 (Fleming, Jones 4), Maryland 9 (Scott, Hart, Russell 2). Total Fouls_Florida 20, Maryland 15.

